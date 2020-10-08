Former Titans cheerleader fighting for his life following crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Tennessee Titans cheerleader is fighting for his life at Vanderbilt following a weekend crash.

His girlfriend, Anna Collins is cheering him on, still hopeful.

The couple met while cheering for the Titans. The two young athletes turned into sweethearts soon thereafter and Collins says their love story surely isn’t done.

I do believe Patrick is a fighter,” said Collins. “He’s stubborn, I know that and I think there are greater things in this life for him still to come.”

Twenty-four-year-old Patrick Holz was involved in a crash late Saturday night on Interstate 40 eastbound near Exit 210C between Second and Fourth Avenues, as he left work in downtown Nashville, police say.

Officers say a Ford Explorer struck his Jeep from behind, sending both cars into the right shoulder. Holz’s Jeep rolled and Holz, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown.

Metro Police tell News 2 the driver of the Ford Explorer failed to yield, that driver was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Holz wasn’t as lucky. His arm was amputated, he has internal injuries and remains in critical condition.

“There was a lot of trauma to his body,” said Collins.

Holz also tested positive for COVID-19 so that means no visitors.

“In order to stay safe through everything, his family and I can unfortunately not see him right now,” said Collins.

Collins finds peace in her last exchange with Holz.

“I sent him this heartfelt text, like, I’m so thankful for you, I love you,” she said. “His last text to me was that he loves me too and he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure we make it to the finish line.”

Collins says she’s extremely grateful for all of the support and she’s a believer, saying there’s a purpose for this pain.

“I feel confident we’re going to get our Patrick back,” said Collins.

Collins says Holz has dreams of becoming a pilot.

An online fundraiser set up to help Holz with his medical bills raised more than $11,000 in less than 24 hours.