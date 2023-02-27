MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been indicted on multiple charges following an investigation into a May 2022 crash in which he and two other people were injured.

The charges against Samuel Lavell Outlaw include one count of driving under the influence (DUI), one count of DUI per se, meaning Outlaw is accused of having a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, and one count of vehicular assault.

Samuel Outlaw crash (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) Samuel Outlaw crash (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) Samuel Outlaw crash (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Outlaw was hired by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Nov. 2002, and was honored for enforcing DUI laws by removing impaired drivers from the roadways during Mothers Against Drunk Driving Tennessee’s 2017 Statewide Night of Remembrance and Awards Ceremony.

He resigned from his position about a month after the May 22, 2022 crash on Butler Road in Maury County.

According to previous reports, Outlaw, who was off duty at the time, was driving a 2021 Side-by-Side vehicle, commonly referred to as a “UTV,” east on Butler Road. He then crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2005 Nissan Altima.

Two people in the Nissan Altima were injured and taken to the hospital. One of them was reportedly suffering from severe back issues following the crash.

Initial reports indicated Outlaw had been drinking and that the crash happened while he was driving around a curve. The UTV he was driving also was not registered or insured.