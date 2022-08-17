GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former contestant on “The Voice” is now in custody in Sumner County after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with a minor. Kata Hay was sentenced to six months in jail late Wednesday afternoon.

News 2 was the only camera in the courtroom as the victim, his mother and the singer all took the stand for the sentencing.

Hay, 35, whose legal name is Kata Huddleston, was good friends with the victim’s mother. The two met working at a downtown Nashville bar in 2015. The mother said she and her kids would often support Kata during her time on “The Voice” in 2016.

Kata was staying with the family in White House when the events unfolded over the summer with the 16-year-old victim. The visibly heartbroken mother told the judge that Kata has known her son since he was only nine years old.

The victim gave details of at least two incidents in that he says Kata forced herself on him in June; sticking her tongue in his mouth and touching him inappropriately outside of his jeans. The victim said he now suffers from frequent panic attacks over her actions. The family said they want the singer to get help and will continue praying for her.

While Kata pleaded guilty, she took the stand saying the victim’s story isn’t all accurate. However, she was unable to elaborate, admitting she had been drinking.

“No, it was not a lie. That’s why I pled guilty, but it did not happen in that way,” she said on the stand.

Kata also apologized to the family, with prosecutors saying she showed no remorse.

“I want to cause no more suffering for anyone,” Hay said. “I’m truly sorry.”

Kata was on probation from a 2017 DUI charge out of Davidson County at the time of her arrest in Sumner County. The singer told the judge Wednesday that she’s been sober now for 30 days.

The judge ultimately sentenced the singer to six months in jail, a mental health evaluation and an intensive outpatient program.