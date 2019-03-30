Former Tennessee state Rep. Ben West Jr. passes away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Former Democratic State Representative Ben West Jr., according to Metro Councilman Steve Glover.
Councilman Glover posted a tribute to the retired Representative on Facebook Saturday.
West was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 1985, serving the 60th District, which is Donelson, Hermitage, and Antioch communities.
His father, Ben West Sr. was a former Mayor of Nashville.
Arrangements for West Jr. have not been announced.
