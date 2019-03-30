Former Tennessee state Rep. Ben West Jr. passes away

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ben West Jr. (Photo: Tennessee State Capitol website)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Former Democratic State Representative Ben West Jr., according to Metro Councilman Steve Glover.

Councilman Glover posted a tribute to the retired Representative on Facebook Saturday.

It is with a heavy heart that I post the passing of retired Representative Ben West, Jr. Below is information of the... Posted by Steve Glover on Saturday, March 30, 2019

West was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 1985, serving the 60th District, which is Donelson, Hermitage, and Antioch communities.

His father, Ben West Sr. was a former Mayor of Nashville.

Arrangements for West Jr. have not been announced.