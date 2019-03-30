Local News

Former Tennessee state Rep. Ben West Jr. passes away

By:

Posted: Mar 30, 2019 05:11 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2019 05:11 PM CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Former Democratic State Representative Ben West Jr., according to Metro Councilman Steve Glover. 

Councilman Glover posted a tribute to the retired Representative on Facebook Saturday. 

West was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 1985, serving the 60th District, which is Donelson, Hermitage, and Antioch communities. 

His father, Ben West Sr. was a former Mayor of Nashville. 

Arrangements for West Jr. have not been announced. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Celebrating Women

National News

Local News

Don't Miss

Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Read More »

Trending Stories

Video Center