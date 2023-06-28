CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance said one of their former colleagues has gone missing while driving to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Department officials said Larry “Buck” Knight Jr. was last seen at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Knight is a Joelton resident and was last seen driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck with TN tag 388BGXT. The truck is dark green with a silver trim and chrome running boards, according to TDCI.

Knight was reportedly on his way to Santa Fe, New Mexico; officials said one of his family members spoke to him at around 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18. TDCI said he never checked into the Santa Fe hotel and did not arrive for a scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Police confirmed Knight bought gas in Oklahoma City on Monday, June 19; a missing persons report was filed that same day.

Officials believe the furthest Knight could have traveled on one tank of gas from Oklahoma City would be as far as Amarillo, Texas, if he followed the travel path to Santa Fe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341.