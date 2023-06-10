SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has led to the indictment of a Bethpage man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the food bank where he previously worked.

In May 2022, the TBI began investigating allegations that James Gill, the former director of the Sumner County Food Bank, was using the organization’s money to make personal purchases.

James Gill (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

According to the TBI, Gill allegedly wrote checks to himself and others from the food bank’s account, and then transferred the money to other accounts under a different name.

Upon further investigation, special agents also discovered that Gill paid a volunteer at the food bank for sex acts.

On Thursday, June 8, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Gill with one count of theft of property over $250,000, one count of money laundering and one count of patronizing prostitution.

Gill was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on Friday, June 9. He remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released.