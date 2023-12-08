SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former middle school coach in Smith County has pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes involving minors, according to the District Attorney General for the 15th Judicial District.

Authorities said Jamal Carter was arrested in March 2022 following allegations of inappropriate communications with juveniles. News 2 reported at the time that Carter was facing 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Carter was reportedly a basketball coach and physical education teacher at Smith County Middle School at the time of his arrest, but the school system immediately suspended him and barred him from contacting the school or students.

In addition, an investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the Smith County Grand Jury returning more charges against Carter in April 2022, officials said. Those charges included three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and three more counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

News 2 reported in November 2022 that a judge revoked Carter’s bond after he violated a condition ordering him to have no social media accounts. At the hearing, witnesses said Carter had multiple social media accounts.

Jamal Carter (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

More than a year later, on Friday, Dec. 8, District Attorney General Jason Lawson announced Carter pleaded guilty to the following charges in connection with the case:

Two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure

One count of sexual exploitation of a minor

One count of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor

One count of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means

According to Friday’s statement, Carter was sentenced to 20 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction. He will also be labeled a violent sex offender and required to stay on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

“I am very grateful for the hard work of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in this case,” Lawson said. “Because of their diligence we were able to achieve justice. Their excellent investigation, going above and beyond at every stage in this case, shows the commitment of the Sheriff Hopper’s Department to the safety of this community and its children.”