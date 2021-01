MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Siegel High School football player has died.

Baylor Bramble suffered a traumatic brain injury during a football game in October 2015. His father, a local pastor, took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to announce Baylor’s passing.

Not sure what to type…



After nearly 5 1/2 years of fighting, Baylor's fight is finished.

He is with Jesus and hearing "Well done good and faithful servant"



Our family is so thankful for all your prayers. — David Bramble (@PastorBramble) January 2, 2021

Bramble underwent treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the injury before being transferred to an out of town facility.