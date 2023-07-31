CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A now-former Rutherford County corrections officer was arrested in Cannon County for child sex crimes.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, July 16, agents began investigation allegations that Clifford Carr, 32, had sexual contact with a minor younger than 13 years of age.

The investigation revealed that on Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13, Carr exposed himself to the victim and displayed sexual activity to the victim while he was still employed as a Rutherford County corrections officer, according to the TBI.

Officials said on Monday, July 31, Carr was arrested and charged with one count each of aggravated sexual battery, sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure, solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual battery by an authority figure, and indecent exposure.

Carr is being held in the Cannon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.