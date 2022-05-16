ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A judge sentenced a former Robertson County high school coach on sex charges stemming back to 2018.

Court documents obtained by News 2, show that in April, former East Robertson High School volleyball coach Clifton Horn was sentenced to four years in prison followed by one year on state probation.

In 2018, Horn was indicted on a 67-count sex case. The indictment stated that Horn put a video recording system in the volleyball team’s locker room, and later deleted some of the videos from his phone.

Through a plea deal, court records show that he pleaded guilty to facilitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful photography with dissemination, and attempted tampering with evidence.

Once Horn’s sentence is complete, he will be placed on the sex offender registry for no less than 10 years.