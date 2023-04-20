PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Putnam County teacher is under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication with a student.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said a school official notified deputies in late March of a possible inappropriate communication between a student and a teacher. Investigators soon learned the teacher in question had abruptly resigned in early March, just before spring break.

Officials said they hope to have some resolution in the case within the next three months. Possible evidence has also been submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.