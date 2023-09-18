MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Mt. Juliet police officer is in jail for official misconduct.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents began investigating the actions of 51-year-old Franklin Deriggi earlier this summer.

Over the course of the investigation, agents determined Deriggi misused criminal justice data for “unauthorized purposes”, according to authorities.

The TBI said Deriggi was fired from the Mt. Juliet Police Department in early August.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Deriggi with 16 counts of official misconduct. Deriggi was booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $3,500 bond on Monday, Sept. 8.