MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Mt. Juliet police officer has pleaded guilty in a child porn case.

Cody Mang lost his job two years ago after he reportedly uploaded multiple child porn files to his personal email. Mang’s attorney said he reached a plea deal and pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mang is also on track to lose his law enforcement certification in Tennessee. The Tennessee Post Commission recommended decertification by default, after no one representing Mang showed up at Thursday’s hearing.

A formal hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 16.

Mang worked for the Mt. Juliet Police Department from February 2013 to Jan. 13, 2021. Chief James Hambrick released the following statement when Mang was arrested.

“When possible criminal activity is discovered, it is the duty of law enforcement to investigate and pursue the appropriate action based on the evidence. The fact that it involves one of our own does not change that, and once made aware by TBI Special Agents, we assisted them in their efforts. Simultaneously, Cody Mang was placed on administrative leave, with no arrest powers and no firearm, until we gathered more facts. He was terminated from employment a week later, on January 13, 2021, after a review. A child’s protection demands the utmost level of support. Regardless of who is accused, we support every effort to ensure justice is achieved, and I thank the investigators for all the vital work they do to protect our children. This arrest impacts many, and my prayers go out to all affected, including members of our department who are in shock and heartbroken.”