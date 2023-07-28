MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There has been a lot of fallout in Millersville this week after both the police chief and assistant police chief resigned from their posts in the city’s police department.

Melvin Brown became the chief late last year. The 67-year-old has been in law enforcement his whole life. He was a Metro officer for 30 years where he worked SWAT, vice, and police intelligence. He was also an instructor at the Metro police training academy.

The problem for Brown—his P.O.S.T. certification had expired. P.O.S.T. certification is necessary in Tennessee for law enforcement officers to legally do their jobs.

“I tried to get some things done over the last few months, and maybe some of it is my fault, misunderstanding between us and P.O.S.T., there’s been adverse publicity and false reports sent in by anonymous sources,” Brown said.

On Wednesday, July 26, after investigations and media allegations of working as a noncertified full-time police officer, Brown resigned as the Millersville Police Chief.

“All the issues with the media, over and over again, is a catalyst, a trigger, or the straw that broke that camel’s back to go with every reason I don’t need to work full-time anywhere, including Millersville,” said Brown. “This is the next step to move on.”

Brown told News 2 he was scheduled to soon go to transition school, to be re-certified as a Tennessee police officer. That school had been delayed because of shoulder surgery. He said he requested an extension and that extension to take the class was granted by the P.O.S.T. commission.

Because he is not certified, had Brown been working the streets and interacting with citizens,

he’d violate P.O.S.T. commission requirements. That concern was echoed by P.O.S.T. commission investigators in a hearing on the matter last week.

Brown said his full-time status with Millersville didn’t violate P.O.S.T. rules because it is not illegal if he works his full-time job as an administrator, staying around the office—which he said is exactly what he did.

According to Brown, the few times he went into the field he was with a sworn officer, and not dressed as a Millersville police, which is not a P.O.S.T. commission violation.

“The entire time I remained as a full-time employee, the only thing I did before and after that was administrative work. Part of it was due to a long-term injury and corrective surgery, that I am 90% recovered from, and thankful for that, but I am not wearing a police uniform and patrolling streets of Millersville, and I have never done that I recall, when I was alone, I have never interacted with the public myself in an official capacity,” said Brown. “I have talked to people and comforted grieving family members, but on the scene with other officers, I was just trying to exercise due diligence and doing the right thing.”

In the end, Brown told News 2 he loves the city of Millersville, but he loves his family more.

He said he resigned because he wants to get his Ph.D. in criminal justice and spend time with his 15 grandkids.

The Sumner County DA has declined to take this case, but the P.O.S.T. commission investigators are still investigating Millersville GPS and pay records.