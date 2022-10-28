CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.

Friday in court, Andrew Halford was sentenced to serve 24 years in prison.

Halford worked as a tumbling coach at Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics in Carthage, as well as Premier Athletics in Franklin.

He was indicted in April 2021 on a dozen charges after investigators say he confessed to putting a hidden camera inside a bathroom.

Franklin police say the camera at Premier Athletics had footage that revealed 60 victims recorded on the camera — most of them minors.

In the end, the prosecution and defense agreed that whether the case went to court or trial the result would be the same.

“We believed at the sentencing hearing, whether that came at the end of a trial, or at the end of a plea, either way, that 24 years was going to be the sentence that he received in this case, and so there was really no reason to go to trial in the case, and have the victims go through that,” said District Attorney Jason Lawson.

Halford faces more charges in Williamson County.