Former Middle Tennessee deputy killed in Hawaii shooting

This undated photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Officer Tiffany Enriquez. Enriquez was killed Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, while responding to a call. (Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department via AP)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former employee of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was among two officers killed in a shooting over the weekend near Diamond Head in Hawaii.

Honolulu police said Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were shot by a man as the two responded Sunday to reports of a woman being stabbed in Waikiki. Both officers were wearing bulletproof vests, but were hit above them and killed, officers explained.

Enriquez, a seven-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department, previously worked as a jail deputy in Montgomery County, Tennessee, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Police identified the gunman as Jerry Hanel, a man in his 60’s, and said he was “unaccounted for,” along with two people who were inside of a home that had been set on fire.

The incident remains under investigation by federal authorities, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

