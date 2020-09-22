Former Metro Councilmember Rip Ryman dies at 86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Metro Councilmember Irvin Carney ‘Rip’ Ryman died after battling cancer Monday.

Ryman formerly served on the Metro Council from 2003-2011. He also served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. He was born and raised in Nashville and attended Belmont University. Ryman went on to serve on the Board of Leadership in Goodlettsville from 2015 to 2018.

“I am so sorry to hear about the passing of former Councilmember Rip Ryman,” Vice Mayor Jim Shulman told News 2 in a statement. “He played so many major roles in Metro Government. I served on the Council with Rip; he was also my friend. I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Mayor Cooper also issued a statement saying, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Metro Councilman Irvin C. “Rip” Ryman. He served two terms and was a diligent public servant. Rip was also a great football athlete at East Nashville High School and a long time member of the Nashville Old Timers Baseball Association. My condolences to his family.”

Services will be held at the Cole & Garrett Funeral Home in Goodlettsville Wednesday and Thursday.