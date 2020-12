Former Metro Councilman Robert Duvall passes away at age 70. PHOTO: December Duvall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family members confirm to News 2 that former Nashville Metro Councilman Robert Duvall has passed away at age 70.

Duvall represented District 33 in Antioch. Family members told News 2 Duvall died from pre-existing health conditions that were not COVID-19 related.

Arrangements will be held at New Generations Funeral Home in Antioch, however, service dates and times are still being planned.