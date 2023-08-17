NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Before taking a vote on whether to decertify him, former La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis shared part of his side of the story to the Tennessee POST (Peace Officers Standards and Training) commission.

“It’s a lot. It’s embarrassing. You know, I’ve been through a lot. My family has been through a lot,” Davis said.

On Thursday, Tennessee voted to hold off on making a decision on Davis’ decertification until a federal complaint tied to a department sex scandal is resolved.

Davis said the conclusions of the third-party investigation into his department are “very one sided” and the “independent investigation was not so independent.”

The investigation alleges a group of La Vergne officers had sexual relations with a fellow officer while on duty and sent explicit photos to each other.

Davis is accused of receiving explicit messages and knowing of the sexual misconduct, but not reporting it or disciplining anyone involved.

“It’s not what it appears and it needs to come out,” he said.

While speaking to the commission, Davis downplayed the accusations against him.

“If I created a hostile work environment, who was the victim? She wasn’t an employee at the times the text messages were turned in; he wasn’t an employee at the times the text messages were turned in,” he said. “I got terminated because of sexual harassment, because I received the pictures. That’s not one of the things that’s in La Vergne city policy.”

Davis said now he is a “house dad” and is on dialysis as he shifts his focus to his health and family.