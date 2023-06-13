LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former La Vergne police officer has been charged with shooting his neighbor when he fired his weapon inside his apartment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 24-year-old Gavin Schoeberl was indicted on June 6.

Gavin Schoeberl (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The now-former La Vergne police officer reportedly fired his weapon inside his apartment on April 6, 2023. A bullet went through his apartment wall, striking his neighbor, who was treated at a local hospital and released, according to the TBI.

Schoeberl is no longer employed by the La Vergne Police Department.

He was charged with one count of reckless endangerment – discharge firearm into occupied habitat and one count of aggravated assault.

Schoeberl was arrested Monday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $7,500 bond