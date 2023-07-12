FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin officers are investigating a local soccer coach, Camilo Campos, who is accused of drugging and raping more than a dozen children. Officials are currently examining hundreds of graphic images the coach took of his victims, and are searching for more people impacted.

“I think [investigators will] work tirelessly to find those people,” said Catherine Garcia, a former investigator from San Diego County, California. “Those are the ones that will really haunt you and bother you because, you know, you’ve seen it, you know there’s a person that’s a victim that you need to get to.”

Right now, Franklin police said it’s aware of 15 victims, boys ages nine to 17, primarily Hispanic. They said three of those boys have been identified and five victims who were previously unknown have come forward.

Investigators are encouraging people to contact them if they believe they may have been a victim or if they’ve known Campos over the past two decades.

“That’s usual protocol and a terrific thing to do to make sure that a community’s not only aware that this happened, and be aware of other things, perhaps, that could happen in the future, other types of predators, but also, ‘Hey, if anybody knows anything, if anybody else has been victimized, please come forward’,” said Garcia.

Franklin police want victims and their families to know they do not have to worry about paying for prosecution as the case is handled for them.

The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has also said they want to help any victims or people with more information on this case connect with law enforcement if they don’t feel comfortable going directly to police.

Garcia said it will hopefully be a moment in time the victims will be able to work through. She said the victims will become survivors as long as they know they are supported and believed by law enforcement, and have access to services like therapy.

“This court process is a finite time in their life,” said Garcia. “These kids need to be able to get the help they need so that they can grow up, so that they can have good lives, and that they can put this in a compartment behind them and be able to travel along through their life.”

While the case may be long due to the amount of evidence available and the number of people involved, Garcia said it is important the case moves quickly and diligently as memories can change over time.

If you or your child had any association with Campos over the years, you are urged to contact the Franklin Police Department by calling 615-794-2513 or emailing andrea.clark@franklintn.gov.