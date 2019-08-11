Former inmates organize vigil to honor murdered TDOC employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former inmates who knew TDOC administrator Debra Johnson say they are gathering to honor her memory, Sunday evening.

Christine Taylor told News 2 that Johnson was a tremendous help to her and many others when Johnson was at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville.

“She was not just a warden, you know she was a mother to some of us who didn’t have that at the time and I just want her legacy to live on to know that we as a community care about what she did and we’re not going to let him rest and that he is going to get what justice serves him and we will be there to the end to make sure that happens,” Taylor told News 2 Sunday.

Another woman, Catherine Beach, credited Johnson with saving her life.

“She saved my life. So I’m thankful for Debra Johnson for the little talks, reading the little papers I use to write and always instilling the right thing to do in my life,” said Beach.

A viewing for Johnson will be held Thursday, August 15, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church. The service will be held Friday, August 16, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Temple Church.