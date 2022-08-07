LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the arrest of a now-former Hohenwald police officer.

In July, TBI agents began investigating a tip that alleged an officer with the Hohenwald Police Department had tampered with evidence.

Officials say during the investigation, agents developed information that Officer Travis Koch, 38, was involved in an incident around July 2 that allegedly involved evidence tampering.

According to the TBI, on August 1 the Lewis County Grand Jury returned an indictment that charged Travis Koch with one count of tampering with evidence.

On August 4, Koch was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on a $2,500 bond.