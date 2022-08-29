GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Grundy County law enforcement officer has been sentenced to six years in prison by a federal court for using excessive force during a 2014 arrest.

According to the Department of Justice, Anthony “Tony” Bean, 61, currently of Altamont, was convicted of using excessive force against an arrestee on two occasions in 2014 while he was the chief of the Tracy City Police Department. He was also convicted of using excessive force against a second arrestee in 2017, while he was the Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Bean’s case was argued in June 2021, covering the arrest of an individual identified only as C.G. in the Tracy Lakes area of Grundy County. According to testimony, Bean repeatedly punched C.G. in the face while C.G. was handcuffed and compliant, causing C.G. pain and other injuries.

The court also heard evidence in another incident involving an individual identified as F.M. In Grundy County in 2017, Bean punched them in the face while they were compliant. The court further heard evidence Bean bragged about using excessive force against victims and failed to report his uses of force.

“Law enforcement officers who violate victims’ rights also violate the trust of their communities,” said Deputy Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will hold accountable those officers who abuse their authority, wherever they may be.”

Anthony “Tony” Bean (Image: WTVC/Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)

“Nobody is above the law,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Francis M. Hamilton. “The defendant, Anthony “Tony” Bean abused his authority and violated the civil rights of arrestees by physically assaulting them while they were restrained and not posing any threat. A sentence of 72 months sends a strong message to the community that the abuse of arrestees will not be tolerated, and law enforcement officers who break the law will be held accountable for their actions.”

“When an officer betrays the oath to protect and serve, the public is put at risk and the law enforcement community is tarnished,” said FBI Knoxville Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico. “The public has a right to trust that officers will do the right thing. When they don’t, the FBI remains committed to investigate and bring them to justice.”

Following his prison sentence, Bean will be on supervised release for 24 months, according to the Justice Department.