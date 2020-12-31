Former downtown employees create fund to help hospitality workers, musicians in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The destruction from the Christmas morning bombing to the small historic stretch on 2nd Avenue is incredible and will take a significant amount of time to repair, leaving the fate of downtown employees unknown.

While some businesses have GoFundMe accounts set up, others don’t. That’s why a group of former 2nd Avenue workers decided to create an account for all of the staff and musicians out of work.

Inez Giannola says the downtown hospitality community is like family, and they are out of work yet again at the end of a year that’s already been met with challenge after challenge.

“All the memories, all the people that you meet. All the memories you have up and down that road. It isn’t just a job to us. These are people you choose to hang out with after work; they are the people you spend holidays with. I don’t think people realize how closely knit the downtown 2nd Avenue team is,” she explained.

Giannola says they plan to distribute the money raised evenly through the managers of each establishment.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe set up for affected businesses.

T-shirts are also being made to support the businesses; get yours here.