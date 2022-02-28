DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former daycare worker at Dickson County Schools has been indicted for unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

On February 15, the Dickson County Grand Jury indicted Andrew Nelson on one count of aggravated sexual battery. He is accused of “willfully and feloniously” having unwanted sexual contact with a child less than 13-years-old. The sexual contact is said to have taken place between October 11, 2021 and October 17, 2021.

Dickson County Schools confirmed Nelson is a former employee of the district and served as an education assistant and daycare worker. Director of Schools Danny Weeks said Nelson was not employed with the school at the time of the alleged crime.

Nelson’s bond was set at $100,000. He’s due back in court on March 14.