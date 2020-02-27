Live Now
Former deputy arrested after shot fired outside Hickman County Sheriff’s Office

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former deputy has been arrested after a gunshot was fired outside of the sheriff’s office in Hickman County Thursday morning.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Jody Simmons fired a single shot toward a patrol vehicle around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said Simmons, a former Hickman County deputy, “surrendered peacefully” after the incident. He will face multiple charges.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

