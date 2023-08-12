COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A now-former employee of a Middle Tennessee law enforcement agency has been taken into custody for child pornography charges in connection with an investigation that began in Texas.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Robert Mitchell Reed of Tullahoma, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 11, on five felony warrants for possession with intent to promote child porn.

Officials said Reed worked for the sheriff’s department from July 5 until the day of his arrest.

Based on the investigation — which was initiated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office in Texas — the incidents reportedly happened while Reed was on leave for training with the Tennessee Army National Guard, prior to his employment with the sheriff’s department.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, authorities announced Reed was being held on a $500,000 bond while awaiting extradition to Texas.

No additional details have been released about this ongoing investigation.