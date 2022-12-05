CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Cheatham County deputy has been found not guilty of sexual battery.

Former Cheatham County sergeant Jeremy Ethridge was reportedly fired on Sept. 4, 2020 for “violating department policies and general orders regarding personal conduct while off duty.” Authorities at the time said Ethridge allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior on the morning of Aug. 30, 2020.

The District Attorney’s Office was then contacted while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation of Ethridge on sexual assault allegations. The TBI said Ethridge was accused of “inappropriately touching a female without her consent.”

Ethridge was arrested on two counts of sexual battery.

On Monday night, News 2 confirmed that a judge found Ethridge not guilty.