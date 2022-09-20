NORTH SLOPE BOROUGH, ALASKA, (WKRN) — The Alaskan search and rescue team looking for a hunter from Tennessee has officially stopped its efforts. Members of the North Slope Borough Search and Rescue have been actively searching for Steve Keel since his reported disappearance almost a month ago.

This is a missing persons case News 2 has been following closely, as volunteers from Dover, Tennessee, including Keel’s sons, have also helped in the search efforts.

Keel and his hunting partner flew into Fairbanks, Alaska August 20th and eight days later he was reported missing. They were hunting caribou in a remote part of the state called Deadhorse.

The North Slope Borough team has been searching for Keel in the vicinity of the Pump Station 2 and Happy Valley along the Dalton Highway. While the active search has been formally suspended, Keel will remain an active missing persons case with the police department.

Officials urge anyone with information or evidence about his whereabouts to reach out to them.

Additionally, the team said volunteer search parties can continue their efforts to find Keel. However, they urge extreme caution as winter approaches.

In a post on social media, North Slope Borough said, “We request that all volunteers register with North Slope Borough Search and Rescue’s SAR Coordinator and each individual carry an emergency personal satellite locator on their person at all times.”

If you would like to help, the Dover community is raising money to fund this search effort. You can make that donation at F&M Bank in Dover, Tennessee.