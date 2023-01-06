FOREST HILLS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brian Moore has lived in Forest Hills for 15 years. A number of streets in his neighborhood are named after leaders from the Confederacy, including Confederate Drive, General Forrest Court, and Robert E. Lee Drive.

“I know a lot of people on this street, probably about half of them, would love to change the name, and probably about half of them would loathe changing the name,” said Moore.

One resident News 2 spoke with declined to go on camera, but said that she would change the names. The City of Forest Hills wants to as well. They filed a lawsuit in Davidson County court against the Tennessee Historical Commission.

Because the Confederate names were selected by a private developer when the subdivision was built decades ago, Forest Hills claims they don’t have to go through the public State Historical Commission and Heritage Protection Act in order to change them.

Moore doesn’t necessarily believe that Confederate leaders should be memorialized, but he also says changing the address for these homes will be a heavy lift for the folks who live here, and there’s more to these Civil War-era names than meets the eye.

“I think people should know about Robert E. Lee before they insist on changing the name. There’s more to him than the fact that he was just a Civil War general for the Confederacy.”

News 2 reached out to the Tennessee Historical Commission, but they do not comment on pending lawsuits.