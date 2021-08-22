Foreman at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch killed by floodwaters

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A foreman at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch has died after being swept away by floodwaters Saturday.

The ranch announced on its Facebook page that foreman Wayne Spears died in the flooding. Spears was a family friend to the Lynns and was a fixture to the Ranch for decades.

The ranch released the following statement on Spears’ passing.

“With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept up in the flood waters. Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing. The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him. Eventually we’ll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes. but only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There’s just no replacing that. May he rest in peace.”