LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ford’s BlueOval City plant in West Tennessee helped shepherd an historic economic investment into Lawrence County.

State leaders announced Magna will invest more than $790 million to build the first supplier facilities at the BlueOval City supplier park in Stanton. The automotive supplier will provide BlueOval city with battery enclosures, truck frames and seats for the Ford’s second-generation electric truck. It means 1,300 new jobs across three Tennessee locations, including Lawrence County.

“There’s a great deal of excitement in all of southern Tennessee for the growth we’re seeing, but this announcement specifically is so important for Lawrenceburg and Lawrence County,” said Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Ryan Egly.

Magna will also invest $200 million to build a stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg, creating 250 new jobs. Egly said it’s the largest jobs announcement and one-time capital investment the community has ever seen.

Egly explained that they have a three-pronged approach to having the workforce for these kinds of investments. That includes building talent through schools, attracting talent through tourism, and reaching historically disengaged parts of the workforce.

“We have very high graduation rates. But more importantly, we have an 88% Career and Technical Education concentrator rate. What that means is four out of every five of our graduates graduate with a skilled trade, which is obviously huge, and recruiting new business,” he said. “We’ve embedded TCAT programs within our jails, and partnered with existing industries to make sure that, hey, let’s get people instead of them being released from jail and then going back, let’s give them hope, via a job.”

He said their workforce is one of the reasons Lawrence County earned this deal.

“We know that because of our growth, we need more jobs here and so to have a multi 100 job announcement is just monumental because now people don’t have to drive all the way to Williamson County, Maury County or even across the state line into Alabama,” Egly said. “That was part of the story we told Magna: This works here. When the nation’s dealing with the workforce shortage, you actually have a really good existing base here to pull from from our commuters.”

He said the Magna facilty will be part of a 116-acre industrial park where three other companies have been recruited in recent years after the county bought the property. Part of the land was previously occupied by a company that closed 20 years ago and left thousands of residents without jobs.

“To put it in perspective, growing up here, we lost 4000 jobs in one employer growing up. And so now we’ve seen this revival of new investment, new manufacturing jobs and again, it means a lot for our rural community,” said Egly.

Egly said it’s a personal mission to help sustain the economy of the Lawrence County community.

“I just think about my growing up here, and especially when the economic downturn of the mid 2000s started, I don’t mind telling you going through high school at that time period, it was almost like everyone was saying, hey, there’s no opportunity here. Leave, never come back,” he recalled. “I left, went off to school. And I realized as I was traveling around the state, for school, whether it was Knoxville, or Murfreesboro, or Nashville, that there’s really nowhere better than the hometown.”

Anyone interested in applying for a position with Magna can visit www.magna.com/southern-usa.