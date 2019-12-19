Fmr. rabies control officer indicted for stealing funds in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn., (WKRN) – A former Giles County Rabies Control officer has been accused of stealing money that was collected through animal control and adoption efforts.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, John Murray stole at least $3,780 from Giles County Rabies Control for his own personal use.

“This county employee was given total control of the funds and financial records of the rabies control office,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson in a statement. “This situation creates an invitation for fraud, waste, and abuse. The county has indicated that it will now provide more oversight, which is absolutely necessary.”

The theft happened between 2015 and 2018. Investigators said Murray tried hiding the theft by throwing out carbon copies of cash receipts, so agents could not determine if more money was stolen.

He was terminated from his position in November 2018 and was indicted in December on one county of theft over $2,500.