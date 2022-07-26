LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From a busted car windshield to a hole in the roof of a home, residents in La Vergne say flying rocks from blasting are destroying their properties, leaving many worried for their safety.

“A lot of kids come play in my yard and I’d hate to see them get hurt,” Gordon Burnam who lives in the Woodland Hills subdivision told News 2.

From the dangers to the destruction, “It’s really, really frustrating I don’t know who we are going to get to repair this,” Burnam pointed out, showing bricks blown off his home and cracks running through his foundation and ceiling.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) tells News 2 they are conducting an investigation into complaints related to Monday’s flying rock incident from blasting conducted by Jones Brothers Construction at the High Pointe 24 Project on Blair Road.

Over the last several months, Burnam says he has felt blasts nearly every day.

“I had to stop and say wait a minute was that an earthquake? You know just right underneath my feet,” he explained.

Neighbors in the South Waldron area are feeling the blasts as well.

“Every day and it’s generally later in the afternoon about 3:30, 4 o’clock. Some days are more violent than others,” said Dennis Grandinetti.

He and his wife built their forever home 33 years ago and don’t want it destroyed.

“When they blast it’s loud. It actually shakes and vibrates the house. You can hear the windows rattling. You can actually feel your feet, underneath your feet. I’m concerned sooner or later it’s going to start cracking the foundation and the blocks,” said Grandinetti.

Since the project began in August of 2021, the SFMO says they have investigated 17 complaints related to it. The previous complaints were related to vibrations, which were all found to be within state standards, as well as one violation related to an expired blaster’s license.

News 2 reached out to Jones Brothers Construction for comment but has not yet heard back.

The city is encouraging those who may have been affected by the blasting to file a complaint with the SFMO. You can do that by CLICKING HERE.