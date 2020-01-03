Flu spike post holiday season

The flu has hit the highest level in Tennessee and it’s only expected to climb now that the holiday season is over.

According to the latest CDC numbers, almost 10-percent of patients report flu-like illnesses in Nashville-Davidson County, an increase of more than 3-percent from the previous week.

“This is the time we usually see flu cases, illnesses ramp up,” said Brian Todd, Spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department.

Jackson-Madison County takes the top spot with almost 15-percent of patients experiencing the flu.

Todd explained the reason for the increase.

“A lot of that has to do with holiday travel, people are traveling, sharing germs,” said Todd. “And then a few days later, they come back and start feeling ill.”

But even with the flu in Tennessee already at widespread, it may be a ways before we see levels taper off.

“Usually you see that highest level widespread category all the way through sometimes end of February before we see a drop in flu-like illness cases,” said Todd.

The unpredictability — a reason in itself to wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and the best prevention — get the flu shot.

“As long as state is in widespread category and surrounding states are, always good to take precautions to stop the spread of germs,” said Todd.

The Metro Public Health Center’s clinics still offer free flu shots until the end of the season in May.