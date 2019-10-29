Flu season concerns rise with vaping outbreak

Tennessee state health officials are seeing a rise in flu cases, as they grapple with the surge of vaping-related illnesses.

It’s a growing question surrounding two lung-related illnesses.

“Because the vaping outbreak is lung disease, I think a lot of people are starting to ask if you get the flu, is it going to make flu season worse?” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Tim Jones from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Dr. Jones said answering that question is difficult.

“We really don’t know for sure,” he said. “I would say if you have one lung disease, getting a second one at the same time is probably going to be worse.”

It’s something the TDOH is montoring as the number of flu cases increases.

“We’re starting to see small amounts of flu,” said Dr. Jones.

The latest numbers from the TDOH indicate Nashville has the second-highest number of patients in Tennessee with flu-like illnesses at around 6,300 for a one-week period.

Topping the list is Shelby County at almost 11,000.

“We don’t always hear about it, but we know there’s some out there,” said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones said that, combined with what’s predicted to be an early, bad flu season is why getting vaccinated now is vital.

“It’s especially important for older folks, for people that maybe have asthma, or emphysema, or other severe medical problems because they’re more at risk,” he said.

It’s a risk Dr. Jones said only increases when people vape.

“Best thing you can do is get the flu shot and not vape THC,”

On November 19th, every county health dpartment in the state will offer free flu shots at its clinics.

To find the nearest clinic near you, go to http://tdh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6994b3ddd7e8471a8533a85eea590065