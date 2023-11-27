NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We’re in the middle of the holiday season and flu numbers in Tennessee are trending upward.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show cases of influenza are on the rise in Tennessee. In the week of Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 3.6% of people who went to a doctor or nurse for treatment had flu-like symptoms. That’s up from 2.6% the week prior.

“It’s the tip of the iceberg and we’re seeing the beginning of a pretty normal season,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

Here in Middle Tennessee, VUMC officials said the numbers currently are typical for this time of year. However, vaccinations are also down, and certain groups still need to be on guard.

“We’re very concerned about people who might get these serious illnesses. Older people in particular account for over 80% of the hospitalizations and deaths,” said Schaffner.

In Davidson County, numbers are minimal, according to the CDC data.

However, in other parts of the volunteer state – like Madison and Hamilton counties and in the northeast and east regions – cases are at moderate levels. In the Memphis/Shelby County metro area, they’re considered the highest.

Nationwide, the peak of flu season is usually in February, but that can vary.

“Here in the Southeast, we’ve started a little bit earlier than other parts of the country, so our peak may come a little bit earlier,” said Schaffner.

Officials are urging the public to go out and get their flu shots.

“I think that because of the repeated COVID boosters and all the discussion that has surrounded that vaccine, people have vaccine fatigue perhaps, but this is not the time to get tired of vaccines, it’s the time to accept them,” said Schaffner.