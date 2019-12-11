Flu activity hits high activity level in Tennessee

Flu season began early and is hitting Tennessee hard this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity is now at its highest level across the state.

Fresh off the Thanksgiving holiday, the flu is quickly spreading in Tennessee.

“Around the first, second week in December, in Middle Tennessee, that’s when we typically see it start to ramp-up,” said Brian Todd, Spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department.

The latest maps from the C.D.C. show the highest spikes in reported influenza illness is in Chattanooga and Memphis, with Middle Tennessee not too far behind.

But Todd said that could change.

“During flu season, that can change rapidly, that doesn’t mean we won’t have a bad case of flu here,” said Todd.

In more good news, the most prevalent type of influenza that’s circulating is the strain B versus the more serious A.

“Typically, it doesn’t make people as sick,” said Todd. “Maybe not as long. Maybe you’re down three days as opposed to seven days.”

But with how quickly the season can change comes concern with another type of virus.

“This is also time of year when you start to see the Norovirus or stomach bug circulating,” said Todd. “A lot of that is the spread of germs, and the spread of touch.”

Symptoms for both viruses come suddenly.

The difference – nausea and vomiting for Norovirus, high fever for the flu.

With Christmas and New Year’s gatherings on the horizon, Todd explained the best defense from exposure to germs.

“Want to make sure you’re getting your flu shot, but you also want to make sure you’re stopping the spread of germs. Whether washing your hands, cover your cough, stay at home,” said Todd.

The Metro Public Health Department’s clinics are offering free flu shots until May.

It’s recommended to set an appointment to get the vaccine.

You can also do a walk-in until 2:30 pm on weekdays.

Clinic locations: https://www.nashville.gov/Health-Department/Clinic-Locations.aspx