MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Florida woman was charged Wednesday after police said she assaulted someone at a Buddhist temple in Rutherford County.

According to police, officers were called to Wat Amphawan of America located at 4880 Barfield Crescent Road after Kayla Meyers-Graves, 46, had been there for three days. When officers arrived, they said she noticed their patrol car and started reversing, then got out and pointed what appeared to be a weapon at them, which turned out to be a stick.

Kayla Meyers-Graves (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department)

A warrant said Meyers-Graves then walked into the temple with the stick and refused to leave. Police said they ended up making their way inside and eventually arrested her.

Through investigation, officers reportedly learned she had raised a stick at a person who lived on the property earlier in the day. Officials also said during a search of her car, they found what appeared to be marijuana and a pipe.

Meyers-Graves is now faced with numerous charges including burglary and assault.