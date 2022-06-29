SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday after they allegedly stole a car and broke into other vehicles in Smyrna.

The alleged crimes took place along Almaville Road near Lifepoint Church Tuesday.

Officers who responded to the reports of the crimes were able to recover the stolen car. Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify a 16-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida as the suspect in the stolen vehicle and auto burglaries.

After a search warrant was obtained, the suspect was arrested later Tuesday. Property from the auto burglaries was also recovered at the scene of the arrest.

The 16-year-old is facing four felony charges — two for theft and two counts of auto burglary.