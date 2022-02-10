HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Florida men are in custody following a burglary in Hendersonville.

It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday at an Indian Lake Boulevard gas station. A vehicle was forcibly broken into and property was stolen in a “Felony Lane Gang” style burglary, according to police.

Hendersonville police responded and began an investigation that went into the night. As police followed leads in the case, it led them to Knoxville.

In conjunction with Knoxville police, Hendersonville police have arrested Terrell Pierre, 26, and Malachi Smith-Rawlins, 22. The two Florida men are facing charges for burglary, theft and vandalism.

Both defendants are being held in the Sumner County Jail.

Pierre is being held on a $65,000 bond, while Smith-Rawlins is being held on a $52,000 bond.