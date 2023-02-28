NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Florida man previously convicted of sex crimes against a Tennessee child was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday.

According to the Department of Justice, 62-year-old David Parker of Bryceville, Florida, was previously indicted in December 2021 after he reportedly contacted an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a 13-year-old girl living in Clarksville, Tennessee.

While texting the purported teen girl, Parker sent photos of his genitals and asked the girl to send nude photos of herself to him. As the conversations continued, Parker made sexually explicit comments and eventually planned to travel to Clarksville to have sex with her, investigators said.

On Jan. 23, 2022, FBI agents arrested Parker in Bryceville on the warrant associated with the indictment, according to the Department of Justice. Parker pleaded guilty in October.

The Department of Justice said Parker was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Monday for attempted production of child pornography or attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Parker was previously convicted in Florida in 2015 after being arrested for similar conduct where he arrived at an agreed location to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.