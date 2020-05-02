Florida man drowns after jumping into Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have identified a 26-year-old Florida man who jumped into Percy Priest Lake on Friday afternoon with some friends and drowned.

According to investigators, Carlo Centeno visiting with friends from Orlando, Florida was jumping into the water from the bluffs near Oak Branch Trail, his friends had been jumping into the water much of Friday afternoon.

Centeno tried for the first time around 3:45 p.m., was reported to have surfaced briefly, and was seen struggling to swim. His friends were not able to reach him before he went under the water.

Investigators say Metro OEM recovered Centeno’s body around 7:35 p.m. in about 15 feet of water.