NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Florida fugitive wanted for sexual battery was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Madison.

Metro police assisted members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in locating and arresting Richard Ronaldo Dixon. The 24-year-old suspect was reportedly found at a home on Hillcrest Drive in Madison.

Authorities said he is wanted for sexual battery on a person less than 12-years-old, and prohibition of certain acts of obscenity.

Dixson is currently being held in Davidson County.