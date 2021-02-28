Flooding threatens Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While our Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings have all been cancelled, the flood threat is still imminent for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

We currently have Flash Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings for a large portion of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky that go through the late hours of tonight.

A Flood Watch is also in effect through Monday morning for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, with the possibility of 2-3″ or more additional rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore Counties through Monday morning.

At this point, the severe weather threat has dwindled. However, the threat for flooding is still very much in place. We’ve already seen enormous amount of rain (some places seeing as many as 5+ inches over the past 24 hours).

The ground is saturated, and any water that will fall has nowhere to go. Unfortunately, rain will continue through the night, and will finally start to taper off tomorrow morning.

Please stay WEATHER ALERT! REMEMBER, “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!”

Also make sure that any weather alerts are loud enough to wake you up.