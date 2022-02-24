NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy rain has left many Middle Tennessee families with flooded driveways and lawns, not to mention some roads impassable.

Several people told News 2 the flooding is the worst they have ever seen in their homes. Sulphur Springs Road had many homes with water three feet high and covering their property.

“My backyard is flooded, but I am glad the water didn’t go into my garage,” Theresa Striping said. “My crawlspace is flooded, though.”

Flooding has affected many areas, but a Kingston Springs family is having to use a boat to get home. The Harpeth River has flooded their one way in road.

“This happens once or twice a year, and we have to get on a boat to get home,” Joshua Hatcher said. “When I left for school this morning the water was only a foot high ,and now you can’t even get across the road.”

Hatcher’s family does have a boat and his neighbors sometimes help them as well.

Both families I spoke to tell News 2 they hope the rain will stop so the water will go down. They worry that if heavy rain continues, their homes may get in worse shape.