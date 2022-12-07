(WKRN) – Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.

Authorities in Sumner County told News 2 some of the heaviest flooding was found along Clark Hollow Road, Rabe Coats Road, and Dutch Creek Road. Several other roads were closed on Highway 52 east of Portland and north of Oak Grove.

In Williamson County, Wilson Pike and Duplex Road are closed due to flooding, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Stones River Lane, Shoemaker Road, Vaught Road, County Farm Road and Goochie Ford Road are all closed due to flooding.

The Spring Hill Police Department said Port Royal Road at the bridge at Tom Lunn Road will be closed while Public Works removes debris. The police department also reported flooding at Fischer Park and shared pictures showing the parking lot and football field under water.

Fischer Park flooding (Source: Spring Hill Police Department) Fischer Park flooding (Source: Spring Hill Police Department) Port Royal Road flooding (Source: Spring Hill Police Department)

Drivers are reminded to avoid high water on roadways and to never attempt to drive through flooded areas.