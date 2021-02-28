Flooded roads reported in Southern Kentucky during severe storms

HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky (WKRN) – Flooded roadways were reported in Southern Kentucky as severe storms moved through the area.

According to WKDZ Radio, no one was injured after two people were rescued from their vehicle. Firefighters said high water stalled the minivan on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville.

(Photo Courtesy: WKDZ Radio)

Hopkinsville Fire and EMS shared that the following roads were closed due to high water:

East 9th and Railroad (West of S. Campbell St.)

The department reported the following areas were experiencing high water:

Nelson Dr. and Ft Campbell Blvd.

1700/1800 blocks of S. Virginia St.

100 block of Great Oaks Dr.

2500 block of Cox Mill Rd.

Intersection Ridgemont & Springmont Dr.

The Pembroke Fire Department reported flooding in its service area as well. Crews shared the following roads were flooded:

East Nashville Street at Jackson Street

South Main Street at Maple Street

Jefferson Street at Spring Street

South Main Street at Mason Lane

6000 to 7000 block of Bradshaw Road

Bradshaw Road at Casky Church Road

4200 to 4400 John Rivers Road

(Courtesy: Pembroke Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Pembroke Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Pembroke Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Pembroke Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Pembroke Fire Department)

Crews said rain continued to impact the area Sunday morning and will do so until the afternoon. They advised motorists to never attempt to cross a flooded roadway, even if water appears to be shallow.