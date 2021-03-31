Flash Flood Watch in effect for Middle Tennessee after another round of rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rain is on its way out of Middle Tennessee Wednesday morning, but Tuesday night’s rainfall was enough to spark new warnings and advisories around the region.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for portions of Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury and Wayne counties. These warnings will continue until 7 a.m. while Hardin and McNairy counties are also under this warning until 8 a.m.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

The following Flood Warnings are also in effect:

DAVIDSON COUNTY: Mill Creek near Nollensville, until further notice

DAVIDSON COUNTY: Cumberland River near Bordeaux, until further notice

DECATUR COUNTY: Tennessee River at Perryville, until further notice

HICKMAN COUNTY: Duck River at Centerville, until Thursday afternoon

HUMPHREYS COUNTY: Duck River at Hurricane Mills, until Thursday evening

HUMPHREYS COUNTY: Tennessee River at New Johnsonville, until further notice

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Cumberland River at Clarksville, until Thursday afternoon

Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore Counties are also under a Flood Warning until 6:15 AM.

The latest Flood Advisory includes Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties, and will last until 6 a.m. Due to the amount of rain over the past week, minor flooding is possible around creeks and streams, as well as areas with poor drainage.

There is also a Flood Advisory for the Duck River in Columbia that won’t expire until Saturday, April 3. The Buffalo River near Lobelville is also under an Advisory until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Make sure you’re staying weather aware, and remember, never drive over a flooded roadway!